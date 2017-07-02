Knieper Real Estate | Lake Granbury

Located on Lake Granbury, just 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth, the home at 4300 Shale Bluff is situated in the private gated community of Bluff View. The home has curb appeal with custom rock work, wooden garage doors, low-maintenance yard and great landscaping.
The inside is customized with high ceilings, stone gas fireplaces, recessed lighting, stained concrete floors and windows with lake views. The open floor plan features a gourmet chef’s kitchen with name-brand range, custom back splash, and plenty of natural-wood cabinet space. There are also multiple living areas, two dining areas, and plenty of other upgrades.
The home has four oversized bedrooms including the master suite and bonus guest’s quarters upstairs. The master suite has doors that open up to lakeside living, and the master bath has plenty of room, a spacious tub and shower.
There are three bathrooms, a two and one-half car garage and almost 3,400 square feet of living space.
Situated high on a bluff, there’s a private pool, or take a stroll down the cart path to the water’s edge and enjoy Lake Granbury.
The home is priced $549,000. Call the Knieper Team today at 817-219-0456 and schedule a private tour or visit www.WeSellGranbury.com.
