The home at 9067 Dickson Road is priced $1,450,000.
Real Estate

July 02, 2017 12:00 AM

Helen Painter | Eagle Mountain Lake

The home at 9067 Dickson Road On Eagle Mountain Lake is an original 1950's home with several guest cottages.

With over two acres, almost 300 feet of lake frontage on the deepest part of the lake, a private gate, over 3,600 square feet, original oak floors, knotty pine walls, four bedrooms and three and one-half baths in the main home, guest cottages with an additional three bedrooms, three baths, an entertainment pavilion and deepest boat dock depth on the lake (almost 40 feet) this home is right for lake living. The tree covered acreage has ample room for any sport.

The oversized kitchen, two master suites, other bedrooms, living and dining rooms are all tailored to take advantage of the lake views. The separate 'Saloon' is a party center masterpiece highlighted by an oak bar/ticket window built-in antique from downtown Fort Worth's original train station.

For more information about the home, listed for $1,450,000, or for a private showing, contact Robby Carson with Helen Painter Group Realtors at 817-500-9235.

