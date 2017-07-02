Williams Trew | Kipling Lear Farm

Located near Fort Worth in the Aledo School district, this 136-acre property at 200 Legacy Downs Drive is a rare opportunity to enjoy country living minutes from the city. The main house is on the banks overlooking Bear Creek.
The 7,014-square-foot main house has five bedrooms, five baths and two half baths. The owner’s architects and builders worked with New York interior designer Alexa Hampton to create a sense of history and tradition in a relaxed atmosphere. The wood floors throughout are original 8-inch oak floor boards salvaged from old buildings.
The master bath has marble floors, a steam shower and a tub. The suite opens onto a courtyard with a fountain and views of the creek.
Upstairs are four bedrooms, each with their own private bath. The kitchen has an island, plenty of cabinets and storage space and two of almost every appliance a modern kitchen needs. An outdoor room with a fireplace and a retracting wall system can be used in comfort year-round giving views of the creek.
This farm features a 20-stall horse barn with amenities including a catering kitchen. Currently being used primarily for private parties, it is ideal for entertaining yet fully functional for horses. The adjacent covered arena has an enclosed, climate controlled viewing gallery with a retracting window system.
The pool house is ideal for weekend guests. The pool has a spa, copper lined waterfall, and three copper fountains that spill into the lap lane. There is a splash deck, in-floor cleaning system, salt/chlorine filter system and LED lighting.
The guest house has views from every room with three bedrooms and two baths, kitchen and laundry room.
Located near the entrance is the manager’s house. It has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,023 square feet completely separate from the other houses.
Kipling Lear Farm is a farm with a tradition of hosting events for business and pleasure, supporting a variety of livestock and providing a refuge for wildlife. For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Martha Williams 817-570-9401 or Allen Crumley at 817-862-4459.
