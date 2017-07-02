Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents the traditional home at 7025 Saucon Valley Drive in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated golf-course community. Standing tall on a groomed lot, the home is graced with natural light throughout. With 4,454 square feet, the well-maintained home features four bedrooms, three and one-half baths, two living rooms and a study.
Inside, the high tray ceilings and arched walkways provide an open entryway. Adjacent to the main living room lies a spacious formal dining room that provides easy access to the kitchen through the butler’s pantry. The gourmet kitchen showcases a full suite of stainless appliances, gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator, island and granite counters. An easy, open design connects the kitchen to the breakfast room and living room where a wall of windows, custom built-ins and fireplace are featured.
A sun-filled master suite is complete with a sitting area and walk-in closet with large island. Attached to the master suite, a spa-like master bathroom features elegant slate flooring, jetted tub, separate vanities and walk-through shower. Also downstairs are two bedrooms, a study with French doors and a utility room with planning desk and plenty of space for a second office.
Upstairs, entertaining is easy in the living area with a wall of windows and a full wet bar. A third spacious guest bedroom and full bath are also upstairs. Returning downstairs and out the back door is a covered patio.
The home will be open Sunday, July 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, or a private showing please call DeeAnn Moore at 817-517-4865, or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
Comments