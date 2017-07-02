Knieper Realty Inc | Granbury

Escape to the lakeside town of Granbury with the home at 711 Goldeneye Drive and find small-town living without losing out on the major amenities that come with city life. Granbury is 30 miles from Fort Worth and features a winding 33-mile long lake and an historic downtown square full of shops, restaurants and entertainment for the whole family. Granbury offers a variety of living arrangements.
Situated among lush landscaping and greenery, the home is well built and energy efficient. With 3,790 square feet of living space including three living areas, the home has a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere. The floor plan flows from living to kitchen and on into the rest of the home. Plenty of windows throughout pull in natural light, keeping the space bright. Wood flooring and matching cabinetry merge with the dark granite counters in the island kitchen.
Featuring four bedrooms and three spacious baths, there’s space for the family and visitors. The master suite is complete with a private entry and bath. Upstairs sits the remaining guest rooms along with an office, game room plus a bonus room over the garage with another private entrance.
Outside in the over-one-acre lot, is a private and gated driveway with a three-car garage as well as five carport parking spaces. Just off the back sits a sparkling pool complete with a pergola and an outdoor grilling area with space for pool parties. The home also features a large fenced off yard space just behind the pool for dogs.
Listed for $495,000, call the Knieper Team at 817-219-0456 to schedule a private viewing of this home, or visit the web at www.WeSellGranbury.com for a virtual look.
