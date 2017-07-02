Elevate Realty Group | Granbury

The home at 700 Temple Hall Highway in Granbury has five bedrooms, five full and two half baths and a five-car garage on 18 and one-half acres of high fenced serenity. Visitors enter through the private gated entry made of wrought iron and rock to landscaped grounds all around from every angle. The interiors continue inside with a grand foyer and winding staircase leading to the sitting room with beamed ceiling, river rock fireplace with custom mantel.
The formal living and dining rooms provide space to entertain. The rock fireplace gives way to the spacious kitchen with island, commercial appliances and custom cabinets joining an inviting family room with view out to the pool. The solid-wood hand scraped floors, crown molding and soaring ceilings are just a few of the architectural features throughout this home.
The luxury master suite is on the main floor with a bath featuring his-and-hers closets and room for workout equipment. There is one secondary bedroom with a private bath on the lower level. Two oversized bedrooms with private baths, high-end media room and game room are upstairs.
The spacious outdoor living area has generous room for seating, covered patio and gazebo, outdoor kitchen, and a pool. Guests can stay overnight in the one-bedroom guest house complete with full bath and kitchen. Exotic animals are currently on the property but it could easily be used for. Bring your fishing poles and fish on the private pond complete with covered patio area.
Call an Elevate Agent at 817-858-0055 today to view 700 Temple Hall Highway, Granbury, priced $1,495,000.
Comments