Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

This bungalow at 1724 5th Avenue is in historic Fairmount. Located just a few blocks from Magnolia Avenue, the home is an easy walk to dinner, drinks, free concerts and street festivals.
With just over 2,500 square feet there is room for everyone without feeling cramped. There are two bedrooms, two living areas and a study downstairs and a spacious master suite upstairs. There is also a formal dining room and breakfast room which overlooks the deck in the back yard.
The home has been restored with historic light fixtures and gleaming hardwood floors. There are period appropriate light switches even though the wiring is new, original unpainted box beams, two sets of pocket doors and built-ins flanking the original fireplace.
This is a wonderful example of an older home being adapted to a modern lifestyle while keeping the unique and wonderful features and charm of a historic home. There are two utility rooms, one downstairs and one in the master bathroom upstairs. From the full-width front porch overlooking the landscaped front yard to the private master suite balcony overlooking the back yard, attention to detail is evident throughout.
The home at 1724 5th Avenue, 76110 is priced $440,000 and presented by Lori Gallagher with Burt • Ladner Real Estate. Call 817-475-5117 today to arrange a private showing.
