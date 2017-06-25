Maverick Homes | Fort Worth

Maverick Homes is offers the painted brick home at 11008 Chriswood Drive on a wooded, cul-de-sac home site in Chriswood, off the Chisholm Trail Parkway. One acre in size, the wooded grounds set the tone for the four-bedroom, two-and-one-half bath home. An oversized family room and spacious gameroom can be found with soaring ceilings and an abundance of hand crafted wood floors leading into the kitchen and family room. The living area of the custom home is approximately 3,187 square feet.
The finished bonus room area is well-suited as a quiet living area, a family retreat or guest suite. The sodded and landscaped front yard is also included. Maverick Homes is a Certified Master Builder with 30 years of industry experience. There are several additional homes available as well.
To visit the home 15 minutes from downtown Fort Worth, take the Chisholm Trail south to County Road 920, exit and turn left (east). Go approximately one mile to the Chriswood entrance – look for the windmill entry. Visit MaverickHomes.net, call 817-439-3334 or see the Maverick ad in the Sunday real estate section for a map and other homes.
