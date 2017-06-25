Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate presents this four-bedroom, three-bath property with an open, single-story layout in Overton Woods at 3454 Mist Hollow Court.
This neighborhood falls within the boundaries of the Tanglewood, McLean, Paschal pyramid of the Fort Worth Independent School District. With hardwood floors and oversized windows throughout, this home features updates in every room.
Located on a sizeable corner lot on a cul-de-sac, this painted brick home has lovely landscaping. At the entrance to the home, a small step down leads from a foyer into the first of the home’s three living spaces, this one adjacent to a formal dining space.
The heart of the home is the main living area and gourmet kitchen. This bright living space features a fireplace, built-in bookcases and sliding glass doors that lead to the back patio. A wet bar with seated counter space connects to the kitchen which has a center island, granite counters and a commercial range. A large den extends beyond the kitchen.
The well-appointed master suite has high ceilings, a fireplace and direct access to the back patio. The master bath features double sinks, marble floors and a tub. The additional three bedrooms and two baths are spacious.
The private back yard features a covered patio with ceiling fan. A sparkling pool lies beyond the patio adjacent to an open lawn. A gated driveway leads to a three-car garage.
This home is 3,821 square feet and is priced at $824,900. For more information visit williamstrew.com.
