John Askew Company | Fort Worth

John Askew Company’s quality craftsmanship shows in this country French style home at 12817 Belle Villa in gated Bella Flora, minutes from Fort Worth. Handsome beamed ceilings, hand-scrapped hardwood floors, spacious master suite, gorgeous kitchen, hand-crafted study, and game rooms with a pool bath can be found. This model home has recently been completed. Come visit any weekend between 1 and 5 p.m., but particularly this weekend for the grand opening, see ad for details.
The John Askew Company takes pride in the craftsmanship and quality of their homes and the creativity and service provided to customers. Here are some things to consider when choosing a custom home builder:
A personal approach: The whole purpose of a custom home is serving buyers needs from start to finish. To that end, a homebuilder should be someone who understands and supports a vision for a home. A great homebuilder will help buyers stay within a target budget without sacrificing quality or service. A house isn’t something small that can be returned. A perfect builder will ask questions never thought of, all for the purpose of perfecting the home.
A solid reputation: Buyers want to ensure a partnership with a builder who has a strong reputation in the community. Previous customers should be full of praise, and buyers should be able to review examples of the builder’s work. Take the time to look for reviews online to make sure the builder is a good fit. Also, check to see how long they have been in business and see if they have what it takes to weather the economic ups and downs.
Craftsmanship and creativity: A home is a reflection of personal taste. An experienced homebuilder will be able to provide a beautiful finished product that exceeds expectations.
John Askew Company is a trusted name in Fort Worth custom homes and has been voted Best Builder multiple times. They will meet with buyers to discuss exactly what type of home is envisioned. They can even assist with finding the perfect home site or build on existing sites. Call 817-441-2350 or visit the website at johnaskewhomes.com.
Comments