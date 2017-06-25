Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew and The Urban Group present One Museum Place in the center of Fort Worth’s Museum District and Equestrian Center. One Museum Place at 3100 West 7th Street, features 34 one- and two-bedroom residences with extended outdoor balconies on most units, spacious floorplans, kitchens with name-brand appliances, granite counters and floor-to-ceiling windows. The views from One Museum place encompass the downtown Fort Worth skyline and the Modern Museum and its water features and sculpted art.
Amenities of One Museum Place include an outdoor terrace with fireplace, pool, and heated spa. Residents enjoy the cozy sitting and lounging outdoor areas as well as the resident’s party room. Other features include a fitness center, secured residential lobby and parking area.
The cultural district continues to grow with more and more businesses coming to the area. Across from One Museum Place you will find Mr. Gatti’s Pizza, World of Beer, Blue Sushi, ZYN22 Indoor Cycling, Castle Nail Salon, Museum Smiles, a pet food store and more. Domain XCIV is nearby. To learn more about the area, visit www.museumplace.com.
For more information or appointment to view these residences, contact The Urban Group, Karen Hunn at 817-229-0932, Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659 or Alana Long at 682-321-2151. For floorplans and more information regarding these developments, visit www.MuseumPlaceLiving.com.
