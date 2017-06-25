Genesis Masters | Downtown Fort Worth

Live in the heart of Fort Worth at the Tower. Unit 1205 offers a versatile floor plan with two bedrooms, two and one-half baths, two living areas, and two deeded parking spaces. Features include wood floors in kitchen, living, and entry areas, upgraded granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. The master bedroom can accommodate a sitting area and has a walk-in closet off of the master bath with separate shower and two sinks. The second living area works well as a study or guest bedroom. The balcony affords views of 7th Street. The unit is approximately 1,556 square feet according to the builder plans.
Tower owners enjoy the secured outside swimming pool, spa and fitness center. Outdoor grilling and eating areas overlook the award-winning Sundance Square. The club room is available for private functions. Personnel are at the front desk 24/7.
The Tower’s entrance is on Taylor Street and is very near a wide variety of acclaimed restaurants, entertainment, retail stores, cultural events and offices. Sundance Square was recently awarded a top Pinnacle Award from the International Downtown Association, and has become a role model for other cities worldwide.
The Tower is at 500 Throckmorton St. This unit is priced $435,000. To set up a private showing, contact Belva Gruden, Certified Urban Expert, at 817-239-9335.
