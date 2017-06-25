Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Imaginative and inventive describes 6601 Genoa Road, priced at $459,900.00 and revitalized by CG Jones Investments and AJ Designs. Upon entering the split-level home, the transformation begins through the new custom glass doors and entry way with rock walls and a flight of stairs that are open to the entire home. The three-bedroom home with 2,600 square feet of living space was built in 1962 by Clinton Wright.
This mid-century modern features two living spaces with new wood flooring. The living room with a view is open, with vaulted ceiling and a rebuilt cedar and cabled balcony. The colors used through out the home are hues of gray. The kitchen has new name-brand stainless-steel appliances, name-brand stone on the island with the same on the counters, along with custom built cabinets.
The master suite has its own private patio and fresh carpet. The second bath is highlighted with granite. Both bathrooms have updated shower and bath/tub combination with seamless glass enclosures. All new hardware is the final touch to the new look. Upgraded light fixtures illuminate the sleek and clean lines in this home. The garage doors are made from aluminum with satin/frost tempered glass. This home was featured in the 1962 Parade of Homes is arranged to take maximum advantage of the hillside on which it sits.
The home is hosted by Darla Robinson on Sunday, June 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. or call 817-980-0625 for private showing.
