Williams Trew | Aledo ISD

Situated on just over three acres at one of the highest points in Highland Ranch Estates, the home at 107 Katy Way reflects the ease and comfort of country living at its best from the wide porch which stretches across the front of the home.
Inside are high ceilings, wide crown moldings and baseboards, and windows with vistas. The entry hall includes a safe-room in the coat closet.
The 4500-square-foot home offers a casual living room, dining room, breakfast area in the well-planned kitchen, and a study on the first level, in addition to a 19-foot-by-16-foot master bedroom with bath and closet. The second level contains a media room, three bedrooms, two baths and a 22-foot-by-24-foot bonus room. There is ample storage including several sections of enclosed attic spaces. Granite counters have been used throughout, including in the 400-squre-foot attached apartment, easily accessed from inside the house.
There is fencing and cross-fencing for horses, and the barn, containing tack room, two stalls, and a hay loft, which was carefully planned to match the style of the house. The well is fed by the Paluxy Aquifer.
