Real Estate

June 25, 2017 12:00 AM

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Rachelle Hearrell and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage present the home at 6756 St. Moritz Parkway, in Colleyville’s gated Clairemont neighborhood.

This five-bedroom, four-and-one-half-bath home starts with the leaded glass front door that opens into a foyer with soaring ceilings, hand scraped wood floors, grand crown molding, a sweeping staircase and the formal living room and formal dining room. The open-concept family room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace opens to a kitchen that is well appointed with granite counters, center island and stainless-steel appliances; including a five-burner gas cooktop, double ovens and a built-in refrigerator. The separate utility room is large enough for a full-size freezer and contains a sink. Downstairs also includes an office with coffered ceilings and a built-in bookcase with a desk, a full-size bath for easy access from the pool, as well as a guest room.

The owners retreat is on the first floor. It is spacious enough for a sitting area. The bath contains a jetted soaking tub, walk-in shower, separate vanities and a make-up area. The closet is well appointed with built-in storage and shelving.

Upstairs are three additional bedrooms and two bathrooms. Also included on the second level is an entertaining area with a wet bar and enough room for a pool table and more. The theater room has plenty of space for movie night and has an upgraded sound system.

The back yard offers a covered patio area, gazebo with a wood burning fireplace and a saltwater pool. Entertaining is a breeze with the upgraded sound and lighting systems added in 2015. Also of note is the oversized four-car garage with a work bench area and plenty of storage.

The home was built in 2004 is just over 5000 square feet (per county tax records), and is priced $895,000. For more information or to schedule a showing, call Rachelle Hearrell at 817-846-4925 or Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 817-503-4000 or check it out online at ColdwellBankerLuxury.com.

  Comments  

