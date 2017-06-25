Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Make a house sell

Whether for an open house or photo shoot getting a house picture-perfect for its debut on briggsfreeman.com cannot be underestimated. If photos aren’t magazine-worthy, or if the house doesn’t wow potential buyers who tour it, it may well be skipped over.
The New York Times recently offered nine tips for making a dwelling more photogenic. The same advice applies to preparing for an open house. Sellers already know about decluttering and putting a fresh coat of neutral paint on the walls — but consider some other tricks, too. The expert agents at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty can offer even more advice.
Let in the light. Wash windows, open the curtains and pull up the blinds, says the Times. And if the fireplace is in good working order and the season is right, light it up.
Steam the bed. Use a hand-held steamer to rid the pillows and comforter of any wrinkles.
Add accents. A pop of color in the way of flowers or throw pillows is always welcome. Says Los Angeles photographer Laure Joliet: “Instead of a fussy bouquet, a vase filled with one type of flower, or greens, is best.” She recommends eucalyptus branches. “I think everyone is tired of seeing a bowl of green apples.”
De-pet the place. Always hide chew toys, feeding bowls, litter boxes, pet beds and cages.
Boost the curb appeal. Rake leaves, remove any trash or recycling bins from view and prune overgrown trees. Clear any cars from the front of the house and driveway. If there’s a pool, be sure to uncover it and turn on any hot-tub jets.
