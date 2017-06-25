Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Susanna Gorski Bartolomei and Williams Trew Realtors present an urban listing in the heart of West 7th Street. The home at 318 Wimberly Street is just steps away from shopping, dining, entertainment and the Trinity Trails. Sitting across the street from Linwood Park, this contemporary townhome was constructed in 2014 and offers two bedrooms, two and one-half baths, and over 2,100 square feet of living space.
Entering the home through a private court yard, visitors are welcomed by a contemporary front entry. The high ceilings, soothing gray palette and espresso hardwood floors run throughout the home. The first floor windows include plantation shutters. The first level is an open plan featuring a large, eat-in kitchen with ample counter space, stainless appliances and island. The living and dining areas are spacious and offer access to the back yard and covered patio. Upstairs is the spacious master suite with bath, dual sinks and walk-in closet. An additional guest bedroom also includes a spacious walk-in closet, attached bath, and walk-out balcony offering views of Linwood Park. The informal living space upstairs allows for comfortable television viewing, gaming, or entertaining, but could easily be converted into a third bedroom.
The home, offered at $474,900, is open Sunday, June 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, call Susanna at 817-862-4428. To view the virtual tour and other great properties listed, visit Facebook.com/marthawilliamsrealestate.
Comments