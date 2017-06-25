Virginia Cook Realtors | Arlington

Jan Aziz and Virginia Cook Realtors present 5222 Saratoga Lane in the heart of Arlington. This urban oasis is on a five-acre private lake overlooking a nature preserve.
Tucked back on an interior cul-de-sac lot for privacy, the traditional home offers more than 3,700 square feet of living space in an open floor plan designed to fully accentuate the views through floor-to-ceiling windows.
At the heart of the home is a spacious living area with a fireplace and gourmet kitchen, united by a wall of glass spanning the back of the home. Everything is in place for the chef, including stainless appliances, glass tile backsplash, an island, a dining bar and granite counters.
A formal dining room overlooks the family room, a breakfast nook opens to a patio, and the family room spills out to another, larger covered patio.
Upstairs, another living room opens to a balcony.
The spacious master suite with sitting area has a fireplace that also warms the bath with a jetted tub, separate shower, double vanities and walk-in closets.
Three additional bedrooms are found upstairs, and the home has a total of three full baths and one half bath. There’s also a study with walls of built-ins, a full-sized utility room and three-car garage.
Offered at $409,500, 5222 Saratoga Lane is open Sunday, June 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. To see the home, contact Jan at jaziz@virginiacook.com or 817-307-9707. For more information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13603824-5222-saratoga-lane-arlington-tx-76017.
Comments