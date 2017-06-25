Helen Painter Group, Realtors |Fort Worth

The home at 2205 Clear Creek Drive is a newer home built with all of the amenities reserved for a luxury home, easy interstate access just two minutes away (without the noise), Clear Creek Estate’s amenities, undisturbed viewing of deer, wildlife, trees, birds and Town Creek (which is big enough to kayak, fish and swim) in your own back yard. Buers will find over 2,800 square feet, three bedrooms, two and one-half baths, study, mudroom, oversized two-car garage, almost half an acre, built-in sound system, ceiling treatments, built ins and storage with a price of $395,000.
The open concept living/dining/kitchen areas expand and extend gatherings. The bedroom’s layout lets privacy be its main theme. The master bedroom has a walk-in shower and closet. Counter appointments throughout are granite.
The patio area is the highlight of the property. The forest of trees creates privacy. There is a creek within walking distance and room for a pool.
For more information about the home or for a private showing, contact Robby Carson at 817-500-9235 with Helen Painter Group Realtors.
