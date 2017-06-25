Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Rees Atkins and Piper Pardue of Williams Trew to present 111 Crown Ridge Court in the Covered Bridge Canyon subdivision. Covered Bridge is an area just west of Fort Worth with scenic views and rolling hills. The community features a pool exclusively for residents, playground and seven fishing ponds.
With just over 8,900 square feet, the home offers six bedrooms along with six and one-half bathrooms. Each one of the bathrooms are appointed with white tile and Carrera marble. The master suite is on the first floor and has a fireplace and windows overlooking the pool and countryside. Upstairs on the second level there is another en-suite bedroom which could be a second master, and three other bedrooms.
The kitchen has name-brand appliances, white painted cabinetry, marble counters and spacious work island. The kitchen also includes wood floors, a walk-in pantry and the perfect place for a breakfast room table. The kitchen opens to the family room with rustic beams and fireplace. Just next to the family room sits the formal dining room and the study/library. Both of these rooms have crown molding.
Downstairs, on the basement level is a game room with a wet bar and roll up, garage-style door, which leads to the pool. This level also has two unfinished rooms. The pool features a slide that is built into a stone wall. There is a waterfall and cave also built into the stone.
The home sits on a wooded 1.3-acre bluff lot. There is a three-car garage and the water well is built into the Trinity. This home is priced $1,290,000. For more information contact Atkins at 817-980-8321, Pardue at 817-269-8735, or visit reesandpiperteam.com.
