Virginia Cook Realtors | Fort Worth

Alden Karotkin and Virginia Cook Realtors present 3416 Clear Fork Trail. A blend of elegant living space, country-quiet neighborhood and close proximity to city venues awaits in the home in Overton Woods.
Southwest of downtown Fort Worth, the home ensures easy access to Chisholm Trail Parkway, abundant shopping and entertainment options, and nearby Tanglewood Park and Tanglewood Elementary School.
Offering over 3,800 square feet, the home rests on a generously-sized lot shaded by mature native trees and framed by mature landscaping, all illuminated at night by outdoor lighting.
An elegant entry leads into the open and sunny spaces. Wood floors flow throughout the main areas including a formal dining room and two living areas; one with a wall of built-ins while the second showcases a fireplace and wall of windows and French doors opening to the covered back patio.
The updated gourmet kitchen features granite counters, an island and a full suite of appliances including double ovens and built-in name-brand refrigerator. Another wall of glass in the breakfast area overlooks the back yard where trees shade stonework, ferns and other plants woven into the landscaped terrain.
Four bedrooms and four full baths include the master suite. Custom walk-in closets provide ample storage.
Other amenities include a well-lit office/craft room, climate controlled walk-in closet, utility room with a built-in sink and a two-car garage.
Priced $799,000, this home is open Sunday, June 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. To schedule a private showing contact Alden at 817-319-1325 or akarotkin@virginiacook.com. For additional information visit the website at https://www.virginiacook.com/for-sale/mls-13585992-3416-clear-fork-trail-fort-worth-tx-76109.
