Real Estate

June 25, 2017

Moore Real Estate | Fort Worth

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate presents this home at 6816 Shadow Creek Court in Mira Vista, Fort Worth’s 24-hour guarded, gated golf-course community. This two-story brick home features approximately 2,461 square feet of living space. The home features four bedrooms, four full baths, two living areas, two dining areas and a two-car garage. Located on a small cul-de-sac with a manicured lawn and shade trees, there is an immense covered patio.

Upon entering the home, high ceilings and double pillars greet visitors, leading to an open living area. A formal dining area sits just off the entryway. The neutral colors in the home compliment a variety of decorating styles and plenty of windows offer ample natural light through the custom wood shutters. The spacious den has bookshelves, cabinets and a fireplace. The kitchen features granite counters, gas cooktop, built-in refrigerator and an island for plenty of prep space.

Located on the first floor, the spacious master bedroom overlooks the back yard and features a clawfoot tub. A guest suite with private bath is also downstairs. Upstairs, the remaining two bedrooms include en-suite baths, walk-in closets and plenty of space. A gameroom serves the upstairs with wet bar, generous storage, and a Juliet balcony overlooking the downstairs living room. Visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com for additional photos and a full list of features. The home is open Sunday, June 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. For a private showing, call DeeAnn Moore at 817-517-4865.

