Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Keller

Brenda Colvin and Coldwell Banker present 1900 Stonecastle Drive, in the gated neighborhood within Stonebridge Addition in Keller and priced $725,000. The four-bedroom, four-and-one-half bath home sits on a corner lot with a circular drive plus additional driveway to the side for extra parking.
Upon entering the home through double doors with beveled glass, visitors will find an open foyer with the first of the home’s two staircases. The study is to the right with French doors, and wainscoting. An inviting main dining area is to the left, with built-in butler and recessed area with lighting for china cabinet or furniture. Further into the home is a spacious living area with windows overlooking the back yard and fireplace with carved mantle.
The updated kitchen features granite counters, built-in high-end stainless appliances and center island. The breakfast bar overlooks the nook and family room with built-in cabinetry, stone fireplace and wet bar. The owner’s suite features a barreled ceiling, windows overlooking the back yard, and a see-through fireplace into the owner’s bathroom with walk-in shower, separate vanities, jetted tub across from the fireplace, walk in closet, and door to outside for access to the pool. An additional bedroom with en-suite bathroom is downstairs. Two additional bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and an additional flex room are upstairs, in addition to a large game room with coffered ceiling and wet bar with storage.
Additional features include wood floors, oversized crown molding and baseboards, shutters, high ceilings, storage throughout, and three-car garage. The backyard oasis features a covered patio, landscaping, pool with spa and plenty of yard.
For additional information, call Colvin at 817-798-2272. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
Comments