Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Cecile Montgomery & Burt • Ladner Real Estate present 3824 Lands End Street. Located in Overton West on the corner of Hulen Street and Lands End Street, north of I-20, this home sits on an over-one-half-acre lot with pretty trees. The home is convenient to Hulen shopping, the Chisholm Trail Parkway and Texas Christian University.
Tarrant Appraisal District quotes the home as having 3,161 square feet of living space. The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two living areas, two dining areas, entry way, kitchen and spacious utility room. The second living area could be a fifth bedroom. The home has wonderful storage including two pantry closets and a wall of storage cabinets on the west bedroom wing. The two-car garage is oversized. Additional parking and a storage building are behind the garage.
Decorative moldings are in many rooms and laminate wood floors are in the living areas, dining areas, kitchen and hallways. Plantation shutters are in the front rooms of the home and the breakfast room.
The living room has a wet bar, built-in hutch, gas-log fireplace, extended ceiling and view of the back yard. The updated kitchen has a window open to the living room, granite counters, double ovens, generous cabinets and adjoining breakfast room with a bowed window and built-in china hutch. The refrigerator in the kitchen and the washer and dryer in the utility room will remain with the home.
The master bedroom and two secondary bedrooms are on the west side of the home. The master bathroom and the bathroom between the two bedrooms are updated with granite counters. The master bathroom also has a jetted tub, separate shower and two walk-in closets. A fourth bedroom and third bathroom are on the east side of the home.
For more information about this home priced at $525,000 and open Sunday, June 25 from 2 to 4 p.m., contact Montgomery at Burt • Ladner Real Estate at 817-992-9620 or visit on the web at burtladner.com.
Comments