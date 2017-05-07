Berkshire | Fort Worth

Berkshire, a new master-planned community located just eight miles northwest of Fort Worth, is showcasing four new model homes by award-winning DFW builders Highland Homes, K. Hovnanian Homes, American Legend Homes and Ashton Woods. Berkshire invites homebuyers to tour the new model homes and learn about the quick move-in homes that are available now.
The master-planned community features single-family homes starting from the mid-$200s. Minutes from downtown Fort Worth just west of Highway 287, Berkshire offers residents unparalleled access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. The community is less than a mile from I-35W, providing easy access to major employment centers like AllianceTexas. Children attend schools of the Northwest Independent School District.
The community entry showcases a beautiful pond with a fountain and homeowners will enjoy the walking paths that wind through Berkshire. Additionally, an amenity center with a pool, playground and splash pad are currently under construction and slated to open Memorial Day weekend. The homes of Berkshire feature classic exterior finishes with beautiful masonry and stonework, giving the neighborhood a sophisticated aesthetic.
To visit Berkshire from downtown Fort Worth, travel north on Business 287 for approximately 8 miles. Turn right on E Bailey Boswell Road and then turn left onto Blue Mound Road. The community will be located on the left on Berkshire Lake Boulevard. To reach Berkshire via 35W, head north to Highway 287 and continue traveling north. Take the Blue Mound Road exit and turn left onto Blue Mound Road. Berkshire Lake Boulevard will be located on the right.
The model homes of Berkshire will be open daily for tours. For more information about Berkshire, visit www.BerkshireLiving.com.
