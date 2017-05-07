Real Estate

May 07, 2017 12:00 AM

Burt • Ladner Real Estate | Fort Worth

Rachel Stepp Pinckard with Burt • Ladner Real Estate is pleased to present the beautifully constructed three-bedroom home located at 725 North Bailey Avenue in the popular Crestwood neighborhood. The remarkable home was built in 2011 by Bannister Homes.

All three bedrooms are located on the ground floor in addition to the kitchen, living room, dining room, office and laundry room. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet with an attached laundry room. The master bathroom has dual sinks and marble counter tops.

The open floor plan features hardwood floors and a breathtaking kitchen with a large island, stainless steel appliances, microwave drawer and antique mirrored kitchen cabinets. The home features top-of-the-line designer lighting throughout.

The upstairs features four built-in bunk beds with a great living area and bathroom, as well as an office/homework area. There is a great back yard with a beautifully crafted tool shed.

The move-in ready home has 3,149 square feet and is offered at $699,999. For more information or a private showing, contact Pinckard at 817-846-4989 or rachel@burtladner.com.

