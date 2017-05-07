Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christies International Real Estate, is proud to represent 1301 Thomas Place on Fort Worth’s West side. The home is located on one of Fort Worth's most cherished streets, in the heart of the Cultural District and in close proximity to River Crest Country Club.
A sensitive restoration, completed in 2017, has updated the property’s timeless elegance with luxurious modern amenities. The floor plan encompasses three ample living areas, a large stylish kitchen, five gracious bedrooms, and five-and-one-half luxurious bathrooms. The top-of-the-line chef's kitchen features premium finishes and fixtures including custom marble counters and stainless steel appliances. Complementing the kitchen is a large formal dining room with bay windows and a custom, temperature controlled wine cellar. The kitchen is open to the great room, with French doors opening on to a comfortable veranda, providing a dramatic focal point of the home.
The impressive, spacious home features gorgeous hardwood floors, custom built-in cabinetry and bookcases, along with an immaculate sun-lit galley leading to a cozy, paneled study. The master suite presents tall ceilings, massive windows, and French doors leading to a private back yard and sumptuous master bath with soaking tub, large shower and two spacious his-and-her walk-in closets. The traditional home’s interior design gives the home a personal flare, while emphasizing its custom features.
The home is priced $1,725,000. Call Rick Wegman at 817-584-7033 or John Giordano at 817-991-1862 for a private showing.
