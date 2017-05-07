Moore Real Estate | Mira Vista

DeeAnn Moore of Moore Real Estate is pleased to announce the newest listing at 6801 Crooked Stick Court, located in Mira Vista — a 24-hour guarded, gated golf course community in Fort Worth. Situated on the Mira Vista golf course, the inviting brick traditional is nestled on a gorgeous treed lot with circular drive.
Arriving at the home, one immediately appreciates the mature shade trees and lush landscaping. Through an arched entry, guests are impressed by the rich hand-scraped hardwood floors that unify the formal entertaining areas. Opposite from the spacious formal dining room lies an elegant formal living room with a cozy fireplace, built-in shelving, and an abundance of natural light streaming in from a wall of windows. Richly appointed woodwork, such as heavily beamed ceiling and custom shelving, adorn the private executive study.
The gourmet kitchen features beautiful granite counters, a built-in high-end refrigerator, gas stove, double oven, breakfast bar, and kitchen island with prep sink. Adjoining the kitchen and breakfast room, a casual living room features a crackling fireplace, built-in shelving, and picturesque wall of windows offering amazing views of the outdoor gardens and golf course beyond.
A sun-filled master suite is complete with a cozy fireplace, comfortable sitting area, and a relaxing spa-like master bathroom with soothing jetted tub, dual vanities, and walk-in shower. Additionally, there is a guest bedroom with an adjoining bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs, three guest bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a large living area with a private balcony and windows aligning a wall providing spectacular views of the golf course and beyond.
Outside, the backyard oasis features dual patios next to the shimmering pool and beautifully landscaped side grounds.
For more information or a private showing, call Moore at 817-517-4865 or visit www.LuxuryFortWorthHomes.com.
