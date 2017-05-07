Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew is pleased to present the home at 3513 Arborlawn Drive, within walking distance to a nearby park and trails, and conveniently located near Tanglewood Elementary. The home has three living and two dining areas, five bedrooms and four and one-half baths.
Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a wall of windows overlooking the beautifully landscaped back yard and pool. The beautiful great room is flanked by a cast stone surround fireplace with custom built-ins on either side, a 10-foot beamed ceiling, wet bar with ice maker and refrigerator.
The den, kitchen and breakfast room are open to one another and overlook the pool and patio area. The den has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The kitchen has a six-burner name brand stove, double ovens, and dishwasher. There is an extra dishwasher and sink in the adjacent mud room.
The master bedroom has his-and-her closets and vanities. Two bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bath. The other bedroom has its own bath.
The home has an abundance of storage, a great flow for entertaining, and is warm and inviting, full of natural lighting, and includes recently installed carpet and fresh paint.
It will be open Sunday, May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.williamstrew.com or contact Lynne Eller at 817-371-2209 or Alann Nolan at 817-480-1813.
