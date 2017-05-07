Ebby Halliday Realtors | Aledo

Jane Haynes and Ebby Halliday Realtors are proud to present 210 Parkview, offered at $379,900, in the popular Parks of Aledo subdivision. The area is close to Highway 1187 and I-20 on the east side of Aledo, which is an ideal location to make the short commute to Fort Worth. The beautiful home features great curb appeal, a welcoming covered front porch, rear entry garage and beautiful landscaping.
The flexible floorplan has a very open concept downstairs area which is great for entertaining family and friends. The family room and eating area are adjacent and open to each other. The kitchen features an island with pendant lighting, granite counter tops, wood-encased stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and neutral large ceramic tile. The casing around the entry to the kitchen is faux brick for a touch of warmth.
In addition to the entertaining space downstairs which features pretty hardwood flooring, the home has two bedrooms on the main level. The second bedroom makes a great office, nursery or guest room. Another neat feature of the home is that the laundry room opens into the first level master closet area for easy access.
Upstairs is a large multi-purpose game room with three additional nice size bedrooms. The home is located in a wonderful subdivision and is situated directly across from the park.
Call Jane Haynes for a private showing at 817-654-8483
