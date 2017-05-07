Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Southlake

Shelly Hammond and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present the magnificent former model home at 424 Orleans Drive. Located in The Villas of Carillon, the move-in ready home has four bedrooms, three and one-half baths, a study, and a three-car garage.
The energy-efficient home offers an open floor plan with natural light. The breathtaking gourmet kitchen with desirable white cabinetry and an oversized island with seating features stainless steel appliances and beautiful marble backsplash. Luxurious finishes abound in the master bedroom including a bay window with seating area, separate sinks with upgraded granite countertops, and gorgeous custom cabinetry. Three additional bedrooms are located upstairs. One of the upstairs bedrooms is oversized and could be used as a secondary master. Also upstairs are a game room with wet bar and separate media room.
Other features include marble floors in the entry foyer, hand scraped hardwood floors, plantation shutters, audio speakers throughout, and a security system with video cameras. The beautifully landscaped yard features a covered patio and has ample room to add a pool if desired. The front yard is maintained by the homeowner’s association. The neighborhood has a community pool, stocked fishing lake, several parks and walking trails. Students attend school in the Southlake Carroll school district.
The home is priced $929,000. For additional information, call Hammond at 817-946-8000. Visit www.coldwellbankerhomes.com for additional properties available, plus community and school information.
Comments