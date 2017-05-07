Ebby Halliday Realtors | Keller

Centrally located in the heart of Keller on a wonderful interior corner lot near a cul-de-sac is the stunning home at 1546 Spanish Bay in Spyglass Hills.
The home features travertine floors and a circular staircase. The home office has beautiful scraped-wood floors and plantation shutters.
The dining room gives way to a butler’s pantry near the kitchen. The family room features oversized windows with plantation shutters and detailed moldings, creating a light-filled, warm and inviting space which features light walls and cabinets.
The open concept kitchen boasts a large granite island, gas range, double ovens and commercial grade refrigerator.
The guest room or second main floor bedroom has its own bath with glass tile mosaics. The first floor has a large laundry area with room for an extra freezer.
The spacious master is nestled quietly to the side on the first floor. The spa-like bath has his-and-her closets, dual sinks, a separate shower and jetted tub. Tray ceilings and ample space make the area a great place to rest and relax.
Upstairs features a game room with wet bar, two en suite bedrooms and a large media room.
The covered back patio has a built-in barbecue grill and is wired for a flat screen television. There is ample room for a pool if desired.
The home, built in 2011, is energy efficient and is green-certified. Offered at $724,999, it has four bedrooms and four and one-half baths and a three-car garage.
To schedule a private showing, call Laura Harryman with Ebby Halliday Southlake at 817 368-0846 or visit http://www.lauraharryman.ebby.com/about_me.
