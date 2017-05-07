Helen Painter Group Realtors | Fort Worth

Located in the popular Wedgewood neighborhood sits the energy-efficient, handicap accessible, three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 5108 Winesanker Way. Upon entering, visitors are welcomed by the charming, floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, beamed ceilings, and large windows that allow sunshine to permeate the atmosphere.
The home features an open concept kitchen and living room, spacious bedrooms, and a sun room that leads out to a large manicured back yard. The home to be extremely handicap-friendly. Some of the specialized amenities include rubber flooring, which can be easily topped with another flooring choice, a completely level floor throughout, wide doorways, wide hallways, and a custom closet system in the master bedroom.
Energy efficient features include a radiant barrier, thermal windows, and solar panels. The home includes ample amounts of storage space with its large closets in the bedrooms and hallways.
Open Sunday, May 7 from 2 to 4 p.m., The Helen Painter Group Realtors is offering the home for $165,000. For more information or for a private showing, contact Amber Davis at 915-549-3930.
