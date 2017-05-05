Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Allen Crumley and Sue Shows of Williams Trew are very proud to offer the home at 10500 W. Rocky Creek Road, on 10 AG exempted acres in Rocky Creek Ranch. Rocky Creek Ranch is a 20 minute drive from downtown Fort Worth and lies on the shores of Benbrook Lake, Mustang Creek and Rocky Creek.
The home sits on one of the premier lots in the community and boasts spectacular views of Benbrook Lake and downtown Fort Worth from almost every room in the house. Offering exceptional design and craftsmanship, the home features six bedrooms, and six and one-half baths.
The open concept floor plan downstairs paired with the numerous windows brings natural light and the outdoors in. A separate guest quarters above the garage apartment is an ideal spillover room for guests or could serve as a mother-in-law suite complete with a kitchenette. The oversized four-car garage provides sufficient protected storage for vehicles and more.
Rocky Creek Ranch is a development among the rolling hills of southwest Fort Worth located off of Highway 1187, between the Chisolm Trail Parkway and Highway 377. A 136-acre common area and seven-miles of wooded trails are an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise.
The home is listed for $1,395,000 and is open Sunday, May 7 from 3 to 5 p.m. Contact Crumley at 817-862-4459 or Shows at 817-229-1147 for more information. To view additional photos, visit www.WilliamsTrew.com.
