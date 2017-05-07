Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Fort Worth

Coldwell Banker and Angela Murphy are pleased to announce the home at 3724 Lynncrest Drive, two lots west of established Simondale Drive.
The clean and well-designed two-story home has two stairways. The front stairway boasts an oriental runner and provides an automatic lift for an easy ride to the second story. From the entry hall, visitors go to the living room which features many windows, a fireplace and separate display shelving.
Two steps lead to the large dining room with a shiny parquet floor. Parquet flooring continues into the kitchen, which has an abundance of cabinets and counter space. A bay window provides ample room for a large kitchen table and has easy entry to the large gathering room that has lighted display cabinets with glass doors. The room flows to a back deck, made of composite materials, for outdoor relaxing. The gathering room also boasts a cathedral ceiling and an east window with space for decorative plants.
The family room features double doors, two large closets that are both great for storage, green carpet and freshly painted walls. All rooms downstairs are great for entertaining with a good flow from one room to the next.
All four bedrooms are upstairs. The bedroom on the northeast side has been used as a study. The master bedroom features a bay window, two walk-in closets, and two bathrooms — one with a shower and one with a tub. The two front bedrooms work well for children or guests. The corner bedroom has its own bath.
Adequate trees abound. The front and side lawns have a sprinkler system. The heating and air system was updated in July 2016.
The piece de resistance is the wonderful 750 square feet guest house, complete with full bath, kitchen, bedroom and living room with hardwood floors under the carpet.
The home will be open Sunday, May 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. Contact Murphy at 817-825-4786 for more information or a private viewing.
