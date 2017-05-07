Real Estate

May 07, 2017 12:00 AM

Elevate Realty | Lake Granbury

The four-bedroom, four-bath home at 617 Venus Drive on Lake Granbury is surrounded by more than nine acres of land. The secluded two-story lakefront home is a rare find on any lake in Texas. Upon entry, the massive wood beams lead past the large dining room to the lodge-like feel of the living room and its wall of windows opening to an incredible water view. The kitchen has granite counters, a see-through fireplace and more incredible views. The large master suite has a great master bath. Other features include a guest suite with a bathroom downstairs, two bedrooms with private ensuite baths, and a large bonus room upstairs. There are laundry rooms both upstairs and down and the home has a two-car garage.

Water recreation awaits the owners, with deep water and a double boat dock with lifts. There is pipe fencing around the property with a two-stall barn, workshop with electricity and turn out pastures.

The home is priced $799,000. Contact Randall Luna at 817-776-4545 for more information.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video 3:05

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video
Rangers' Cole Hamels says injury will be mental grind 1:53

Rangers' Cole Hamels says injury will be mental grind
Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas 2:05

Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos