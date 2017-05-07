Real Estate

May 07, 2017 12:00 AM

Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

Donna Akin and Ebby Halliday Realtors are pleased to present the magnificent home 700 Love Henry, within the Southlake Carroll school district. A quaint stone pathway leads through an ornate iron front door into an impressive foyer with a dramatic stairway. Quality craftsmanship and fine finishes are found throughout the home, including handsome hardwood flooring, rich crown moldings, eight-foot solid wood doors, granite counters in kitchen and baths, three en suite baths and a four-car garage with electric gate.

Located just off the entry is a regal study with coffered ceiling, French doors, and a custom desk and shelving. Opposite the study is an impressive dining room. The cozy living room is complete with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace mantle surround that is flanked by built-in cabinets and a wall of windows that flood the room with light.

The well-appointed kitchen includes a large island, built-in refrigerator, commercial grade stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counters and cabinets that wrap the room, plus a long extended butler's pantry with wet bar. The kitchen, breakfast room and family room are open to each other. The spacious family room is casual yet elegant with a grand fireplace, raised ceiling, built-in cabinetry and a wonderful view of the yard.

The private master suite is conveniently located downstairs. It features a cozy fireplace, sitting area, and a luxurious bath with large walk-in shower, separate vanities with framed mirrors and generous closet space with built-ins. There is a second bedroom downstairs. Dual staircases lead upstairs to three split-bedrooms with walk-in closets, a game room, bonus-media room and a small study. The back yard features a covered patio with ceiling fan, built-in grill and cooking station, sparkling pool and spa, a cozy fire pit and the meticulously manicured lawn. The home is close to Bicentennial Park, Southlake Town Center, D/FW International Airport and is an easy commute to both Dallas and Fort Worth.

The home is offered at $1,029,000. For additional details or to schedule a private showing contact Akin at 214-240-7997 or donnaakin@ebby.com or visit 700lovehenry.ebby.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video 3:05

Soar over Big Sur and Pebble Beach in this breathtaking drone video
Rangers' Cole Hamels says injury will be mental grind 1:53

Rangers' Cole Hamels says injury will be mental grind
Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas 2:05

Pot enthusiasts' feet hit the streets downtown at Marijuana March of North Texas

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos