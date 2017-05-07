Ebby Halliday Realtors | Southlake

Donna Akin and Ebby Halliday Realtors are pleased to present the magnificent home 700 Love Henry, within the Southlake Carroll school district. A quaint stone pathway leads through an ornate iron front door into an impressive foyer with a dramatic stairway. Quality craftsmanship and fine finishes are found throughout the home, including handsome hardwood flooring, rich crown moldings, eight-foot solid wood doors, granite counters in kitchen and baths, three en suite baths and a four-car garage with electric gate.
Located just off the entry is a regal study with coffered ceiling, French doors, and a custom desk and shelving. Opposite the study is an impressive dining room. The cozy living room is complete with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace mantle surround that is flanked by built-in cabinets and a wall of windows that flood the room with light.
The well-appointed kitchen includes a large island, built-in refrigerator, commercial grade stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counters and cabinets that wrap the room, plus a long extended butler's pantry with wet bar. The kitchen, breakfast room and family room are open to each other. The spacious family room is casual yet elegant with a grand fireplace, raised ceiling, built-in cabinetry and a wonderful view of the yard.
The private master suite is conveniently located downstairs. It features a cozy fireplace, sitting area, and a luxurious bath with large walk-in shower, separate vanities with framed mirrors and generous closet space with built-ins. There is a second bedroom downstairs. Dual staircases lead upstairs to three split-bedrooms with walk-in closets, a game room, bonus-media room and a small study. The back yard features a covered patio with ceiling fan, built-in grill and cooking station, sparkling pool and spa, a cozy fire pit and the meticulously manicured lawn. The home is close to Bicentennial Park, Southlake Town Center, D/FW International Airport and is an easy commute to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
The home is offered at $1,029,000. For additional details or to schedule a private showing contact Akin at 214-240-7997 or donnaakin@ebby.com or visit 700lovehenry.ebby.com.
Comments