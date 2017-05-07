Williams Trew | Fort Worth

The country French Riverhills home at 3737 Aviemore Drive was custom built in 2009 by Larry Sebastian. The quality craftsmanship is represented in the spectacular details found throughout the home.
The library, just off the entry, is both intimate and extraordinary with its wood paneled walls, built-in bookcases and vaulted ceiling that peaks at just over 25-feet. On the opposite side of the library is the formal dining room with pegged oak wood floors and a coffered ceiling.
The main entry space features a hand crafted staircase with a custom wrought iron bannister and a coved ceiling with indirect lighting. Through the entry is the family room which features custom crafted beams, recessed handcrafted cabinets, a cast stone mantle and doors leading out to the loggia.
The kitchen is equipped with commercial grade appliances and a large central island. The upper cabinets have glass fronts with lighting for a dramatic affect. Immediately off the kitchen is the breakfast room, with two walls of windows overlooking the homes gardens and loggia.
The master bedroom is tucked on the backside of the house for privacy. It has a fireplace, sitting area and separate entrance to the home’s loggia. The master bathroom is a homeowner’s oasis with a soaking tub, separate shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet with access to the laundry room. Also on the main level is one of the guest bedrooms, with its high ceilings, light colors and three windows.
The second floor has a stunning hallway with double barreled vaulted ceiling, custom iron sconces and the hand forged bannister which allows for views of the entry hall below. The two bedrooms upstairs are appointed with their own bathrooms, walk-in closets and natural lighting. An additional living space is located on the second level, which has access to the upstairs loggia. The study is on the second level with incredible views and French doors leading to the loggia. The home’s two loggias with fireplaces, ceiling fans, televisions and views of the gardens provide an ideal setting for entertaining or relaxation.
The home has approximately 6,300 square feet and is listed for $2,975,000. For more information or to schedule a private tour contact Jackie Prowse with Williams Trew Real Estate at 817-688-1477.
