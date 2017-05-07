Ebby Halliday Realtors | 2017 first quarter top producers

Carolyn Rosson, manager of the Southlake office of Ebby Halliday Realtors, is excited to announce the office’s top producers for the first quarter 2017. Cecily Verloop was recognized as the top-producer and for most units closed. The Quinn & Marcontell Group was Recognized for most listings. Darrah Adamcik was recognized for most units pended. The Quinn & Marcontell Group and the Dan Combe Group were recognized as the top groups. The top individuals were Beverly Spillyards, Cecily Verloop, Juliet Williams, Susan Mayer, Mary Ann Izzarelli, Julie Gray, Kimberly Coatney, Gaylene Anders, Patti Moore, and Onofre 'OC' Chapa.
Pictured from left to right are: back row- Julie Gray and Kimberly Coatney; front row- Susan Mayer, Dan Combe, Beverly Spillyards, Cecily Verloop, Darrah Adamick, Juliet Williams and Mary Ann Izzarelli. Not shown are Lisa Quin, Kelly Marcontell, Gaylene Anders, Patti Moore and Onofre ‘OC’ Chapa.
“These exceptional sales associates work tirelessly to represent their clients’ best interests and I am so proud that they are part of our Southlake office,” said Rosson. “The housing market in Southlake and the surrounding area is very strong. I encourage you to take advantage of our robust market by contacting Ebby’s Southlake Office today.”
Ebby Halliday’s Southlake Office is located at 1575 E. Southlake Blvd., across from Southlake Town Square. Serving Southlake, Westlake, Colleyville, Grapevine, Keller, Roanoke, HEB, Alliance Airport, and all of Tarrant County, the office offers experienced, knowledgeable and professional associates to help with all real estate needs.
To see homes for sale from the Southlake office or to contact an Ebby professional, visit southlake.ebby.com. To reach the Southlake office, call 817-481-5882.
For more information, visit the website voted one of the industry’s best by the Web Marketing Association, the mobile-friendly ebby.com.
