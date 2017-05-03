Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | 2016 Award Winning Agents

The Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Keller celebrates the most productive agents in 2016.
Listed from left to right: back row- Beverly Beasley, Linda Smith, Jim Beardsley, Ivette Martinez, Judy Tapscott, Brooke Keller, Glenda Dean, Kathy Oxford, Cheryl Wages, Alejandra Lablanca, Lyn Hartley and Tara Staples; middle row- Wendy Kinion, Sarah Boggus, Julie Cash, Aracely Alvarez, Briana Hipps, Misty Kacho, Imelda Fernandez, David Craddock and Karen Blackburn; seated in front- Laurie Anderson, Kay Henry and Joann Anderson. Not pictured are: Melissa Perry, Ismael Rivas, Colette Grossman, Sandy Mercer and Breanna Burkett.
The Coldwell Banker Keller office wishes to congratulate all their 2016 winners. The office is located at 101 Town Center Lane, Suite A-103A in Keller. Call the office at 817-741-9300 for more information.
