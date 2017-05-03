Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Southlake

The Southlake office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage was recently recognized as the company’s top-producing office in Dallas/Fort Worth for 2016, and the No. 1 office for outgoing referral closings.
“Sue Barrett is the manager of our Southlake office, and she has done an exceptional job sharing her knowledge and providing business-building support and tools to the affiliated agents,” said Frank Obringer, president, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Dallas/Fort Worth. “She has created an environment that fosters success, and the results speak for themselves.”
Barrett is a lifelong Texan with more than 35 years of experience in the real estate industry. A former top-producing sales associate, she understands the challenges agents face and works with them closely to help them achieve their goals.
“The Southlake office has an incredibly talented group of affiliated agents, and it’s so rewarding to be able to offer them guidance and support,” remarked Barrett. “Their dedication to their clients and commitment to excellence have made this accomplishment possible.”
The Southlake office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has nearly 100 affiliated agents available to assist home buyers and sellers with all of their real estate needs. The office is located at 500 W. Southlake Blvd., Suite 100. Contact them at 817-329-9005. To view local listings, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.
Comments