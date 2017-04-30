Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Top ranch and land team

Achieving more than $45 million in sales in a single year, the experts at Burgher-Ray Ranch Sales, part of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty and consisting of David Burgher and Harlan Ray, plus Tyler Thomas, Clayton Warren and Barbara Kurilecz, is recognized as the firm’s top-producing ranch-and-land team for 2016.
The multi-generational team offers a specialized marketing platform with sophisticated mapping technology and professional photography to showcase each property in the best possible light, while centering on the strong relationships they develop with their clients.
With backgrounds in oil and gas, appraisals, commercial real estate, ranches, hunting and fishing — all part of a great love of the outdoors — the Burgher-Ray team brings real-life knowledge and proven expertise to every purchase or sale. They attribute their 2016 success in part to the sale of the spectacular 4B Ranch in Glen Rose, 360 dramatic acres and a contemporary rock-and-cedar home.
Burgher said the team’s members are “very diverse in many ways, and yet have complementary skills. We’re all focused on providing outstanding service.” Ray said, “In selling ranches, due to the time and travel involved, we really depend on each other as a team.” The two cite Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for helping take their ranch and land business to the next level, not only benefiting from the brand itself but also its specialized advertising and marketing of properties and agents, combined with the national and international marketing reach and reputation of Sotheby’s International Realty.
President and CEO Robbie Briggs independently owns and operates Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty. For ranch and land listings and much more, go to briggsfreeman.com.
