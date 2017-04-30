Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew and The Urban Group are pleased to present One Museum Place and Corner Store Condominiums, located at 3100 and 3300 West Seventh Street.
At these condominium residences available in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, owners can live a sophisticated urban lifestyle only steps away from world-class museums and top equestrian events with easy access to the finest dining, shopping and entertainment in Fort Worth.
High-rise luxury living is available on the top three floors of One Museum Place with spectacular views of downtown, the Modern Art Museum and the entire Cultural District. Townhome-style luxury living is available in the Corner Store Condos where large, spacious units with ample windows and big balconies provide a close-up view of the vibrant life on the near west side. Both projects offer a convenient, sophisticated neighborhood vibe, adjacent to Monticello, Arlington Heights and River Crest.
Amenities of One Museum Place include an outdoor terrace with fireplace, pool, and heated spa, private social room with great views, fitness center, secured residential lobby, and reserved parking. One- and two-bedroom units with granite counters, high-end appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows are available from the $260s to $670s. Corner Store units offer one- and two-bedroom plans with generous square footage, large balconies, secured access and private garages with prices starting in the $270s.
For more information or appointment to view the residences, contact The Urban Group’s Karen Hunn at 817-229-0932, Debbie Hunn at 817-994-9659 or Alana Long at 682-321-2151. For floorplans and more information, visit www.MuseumPlaceLiving.com.
