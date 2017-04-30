Texas Best Properties| North Fort Worth

The Villas at Barber Creek is an active senior community for people over 55 looking for maintenance-free, low-stress living. The details in the luxurious homes were meticulously considered for retirement living, including high-end finishouts. The beautiful gated community offers smaller home living with a larger home feel.
Each of the community’s “right size” homes offers abundant storage, open floorplans, and large, spa-like master suites with oversized closets and laundry centers.
Included in the villas are stainless appliances, double ovens, gas cooktops, granite or stone counter tops in the kitchen and baths, upgraded flooring, and natural light through strategically placed windows.
The Villas of Barber Creek is offering a $5,000 allowance for every home sold which can be used for upgrades, landscaping, or just cash back. (Buyers must check with their lender, as there may be requirements which may limit cash bonuses paid to buyers.)
The Villas at Barber Creek are open Sunday, and Tuesday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The community is located at 11625 Alta Vista Road in north Fort Worth.
