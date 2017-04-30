Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Williams Trew Real Estate and Broker Associate Stefani Hill are proud to present the classic ranch property at 2629 Simondale Drive in the Colonial neighborhood.
Greeted by mature trees and lush landscaping, the fabulous 1.09 acre listing is situated steps from Colonial Country Club, walking distance to Texas Christian University, minutes from downtown Fort Worth and the popular Cultural District.
With over 4,800 square feet, space is abundant in the classic ranch style home. Offering four bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom and large closet, there could easily be two master suites. A great room with fireplace overlooks the large back yard through a wall of windows. The home also features an executive study with built-ins and a second fireplace, family room, elegant dining room and separate breakfast room.
A large spacious kitchen with an island provides a great workspace. Off the kitchen is a mud room, one of the two-half bathrooms for guests and a utility room complete with a second sink. Tucked away is a multi-purpose room that could be used as a play or hobby room.
The covered patio overlooks the spacious green back yard with ample room for a pool. The tranquil one-acre lot is a secluded oasis in the heart of the popular 76109 area of Fort Worth.
The oversized two-car garage has extra storage and the circular drive provides ample parking for guests. All electrical and plumbing were updated in 2001 and roof replaced in 2016.
The home offered at $1,450,000. Contact Hill at 817-368-5728 for more information or to schedule a private viewing.
