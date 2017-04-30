Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty | Eagle Mountain Lake

The lakeside home at 7941 Summit Cove is luxurious. The gated Eagle Mountain Lake sanctuary bears the name Mariposa del Lago, “butterfly of the lake,” for the monarch butterflies that migrate through the pristine 1.4-acre grounds each year.
Tucked into a secluded cove, the personal resort centers around a six-bedroom, 6,500-square-foot main house by developer John Goff, with architect Richard Drummond Davis, builder David Lewis and interior designer Joseph Minton. With its formal living and dining rooms, library, temperature-controlled wine room, spacious recreation room and gourmet kitchen, Mariposa del Lago is fully equipped.
Indulge in lakeside living with a two-story dock for a sailboat, speedboat and jet skis. The dock area also offers an outdoor kitchen and a grill-and-bar area for dining and entertaining on the water. Nearby, enjoy a tennis court and sparkling pool.
A 1,500-square-foot, Moroccan-inspired guest cabana offers a private home away from home. A short drive from downtown transports the homeowner worlds away, every day. “The intent of this property was to have a vacation atmosphere,” said Lewis. “You don’t feel like you’re in Fort Worth.”
The home is listed by John Zimmerman of Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $4,449,000.
