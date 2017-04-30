Williams Trew Real Estate | Fort Worth

Spencer Perry and Williams Trew Real Estate are pleased to present this immaculate home at 1104 Gabriel Lane in gated Ridgmar Estates. Built in 2003, the three-bedroom, two and one-half bath, 2,625 square foot home features upgrades, a spacious floor plan, and plantation shutters throughout. A large dining room with fantastic light fixture, hardwoods, and gorgeous bay window opens to expansive living room with beautiful fireplace, hardwoods, fantastic windows and door leading to covered patio. The breakfast nook with second bay window is also open to living room. The gourmet kitchen boasts a large island, granite counters, gas cooktop, large walk-in pantry, and bar area open to living area. The large utility room off the kitchen features a sink and built-in cabinets for extra storage.
The floor plan is great for entertaining, with sizable split bedrooms including walk-in closets. The oversized master suite includes his-and-her walk-in closets, and spacious full bath featuring a claw foot tub.
The home owner’s association maintains both the front and back yards of the low-maintenance home. The safety and security of the gated community offers the owner the comfort of a true lock-and-leave home.
The home is conveniently located near shopping and I-30. It is offered at $419,900 and will be open Sunday, April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. It may also be shown by appointment through Perry of Williams Trew; call 817-964-5210 or email spencer@williamstrew.com.
