Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Eagle Mountain Lake

Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, is proud to present the charming lakehouse located on Eagle Mountain Lake at 12800 Stuart Road. A beautiful tree-lined driveway sets the stage for the one-of-a kind property with absolutely stunning views of the main lake and the pristine grounds complemented by a plush back yard. The main residence, an inviting lakefront home, spans over 2,000 square-feet and features three bedrooms, three and one-half bathrooms and two main living areas.
Upon entering the home one is immediately drawn to the awe-inspiring views of Eagle Mountain Lake through the French doors. Great for casual family living and grand-scale weekend entertaining, the property hosts a variety of amenities including a private dock with covered boat lift and a magnificent patio built for dining and entertaining.
Eagle Mountain Lake is arguably one of the most beautiful lakes in north Texas spanning over 7,000 acres. Eagle Mountain Lake is known for its premier location only minutes from the Metroplex, making the home great for full time residents. Home owners who enjoy lakeside living and the incredible views can also enjoy memberships with the Fort Worth Boat Club, one of Fort Worth’s most historic clubs.
The home is priced $649,000. For more information contact Eric Walsh at 817-312-9586 or email eric@gwwrealestate.com.
