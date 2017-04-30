Williams Trew | Fort Worth

Joseph Berkes of Williams Trew Real Estate proudly presents the four-bedroom, three-bath home at 3454 Mist Hollow Court with an open, single-story layout in peaceful Overton Woods. The neighborhood falls within the boundaries of the Tanglewood, McLean, Paschal school pyramid. With striking hardwood floors and oversized windows throughout, the home features beautiful updates in every room.
Located on a sizable corner lot on a cul-de-sac, the painted brick home sits in an idyllic setting with lovely landscaping. At the entrance to the home, a small step down leads from a foyer into the first of the home’s three living spaces, which is adjacent to a formal dining space.
The heart of the home is the main living area and gourmet kitchen. The bright living space features a fireplace, built-in bookcases and sliding glass doors that lead to the back patio. A wet bar with seated counter space connects to the kitchen which has a large center island, granite counters and a commercial range. A large den extends beyond the kitchen.
The well-appointed master suite has high ceilings, a fireplace and direct access to the back patio. The master bath features double sinks, marble floors and an inviting tub. The additional three bedrooms and two baths are spacious and welcoming.
The private back yard features a covered patio with ceiling fan—great for outdoor dining. A sparkling pool lies beyond the patio adjacent to an open green lawn. A gated driveway leads to a three-car garage.
The beautiful home is 3,821 square feet and is priced $849,000. It will be open Sunday, April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.
