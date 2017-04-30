Ladera Mansfield | Mansfield

Ladera Mansfield is a 50-plus active adult, lock and leave community consisting of 186 homes with a 4,500 square foot activity center. All seven styles of homes offer a single-story design, spacious open floor plans, exceptional outdoor living space as well as multiple options for custom finish-out. An optional second story is available for those that desire a little more space.
The lock and leave community provides exterior maintenance of lawn and landscape offering home owners the freedom from many of the hassles, costs, and hours of time spent on homes. Water wells will provide for landscaping needs so there’s no worry about water restrictions and it’s also a significant cost savings.
Each right-sized home is available in a wide variety of exterior finish choices of brick and stone. Special interior features include lifestyle-rich finish outs, tray ceilings with crown molding, cathedral ceilings with special beam packages, granite throughout, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Each energy efficient home is finished with a security system ensuring the ultimate night's sleep.
Through the beautifully landscaped entrance past the water feature and into the gated community, the 4,500 square foot activity center will greet visitors. The Texas Hill Country-styled lodge features a fitness center, a large den, a kitchen, and a television/media room. The activity center is the hub of the community and can be accessed through the walking trails. A large outdoor pool and gathering area with grills and fire pits is a great way spend a leisurely evening with new found friends. For those who want more activity, there is over two and one-half miles of walking paths within Ladera, as well as bocce ball and pickle ball courts located next to the activity center.
For more information, visit www.LaderaTexas.com or call 877 235-6149 to set up an appointment.
